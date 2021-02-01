Union Budget 2021: Here's How to Download PDF Copy of 14 Documents With Govt's Mobile App

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched the new mobile app 'Union Budget Mobile App' for people to access the Budget documents by the MPs and public without any hassle.

Here's how to download the new application:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store or Apple Store

Step 2: Search for 'Union Budget Mobile App' and hit download

Step 3: The Union Budget app can also be downloaded by NIC e-gov mobile apps.

Step 4: One can also download the app from the Union Budget web portal indiabudget.gov.in.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the app gives access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, etc., as prescribed by the Constitution."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commended the Union Budget, saying even as it was presented amid unprecedented circumstances, it shows India's confidence and will instill self-confidence. "The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society," he said. "The Budget focuses on increasing farmers' income, several measures have been taken in this direction. Farmers will be able to get loans easily. Provisions have been made to strengthen APMC markets with the help of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund."