Union Budget 2021 Speech LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Post-Covid Budget to Reset Economy Sets Aside Rs 2.23 Lakh Crore for Health and Well-being

Union Budget 2021 Speech LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament at present. Sitharaman today gave a miss to the traditional ‘bahi khata’ as she opted for a tab for the paperless budget of 2021. The finance minister is all set to deliver her promised budget speech at 11am which is expected to provide relief to the middle class by way of income tax benefits as well as focus on higher spending on health amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as defence amid strained ties with neighbours. As India emerges from the Covid-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.
Sitharaman, who had in her first budget in 2019 replaced leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents with a traditional red cloth 'bahi-khata', had earlier this month stated that the budget for the fiscal year beginning April will be "like never before". The budget, economists and experts say, will be the starting point for picking up the pieces after the economic destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it must go beyond being just a 'bahi khata' or a ledger of accounts, as well as canning old schemes in a new bottle.
Budget 2021 Updates | National Infrastructure Pipeline has been expanded to 7,400 projects. Further, projects worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been completed under the National Infra Pipeline. We will also introduce bill to set up DFI providing Rs 20,000 crore to launch the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline to fund new infra projects.
Budget 2021 Updates | Highway works proposed:
3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu
1,100 km in Kerala at investment of Rs 65,000 crore
675 km in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 95,000 crore
1,300 km in Assam in the next 3 years
Pandemic support measures amount to 13% of India's GDP.
Budget focuses on self-reliance, starting with health & wellbeing. Rs 2200 cr on clean air, Rs 35000 cr on vaccines, Rs 64000 cr on health schemes. A regional research centre for WHO and 4 virology labs.
India now has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: This Budget will be the first of this new decade. Budget 2021 will also be a digital budget. Only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy. This time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic. Budget 2021 provides every opportunity for economy to capture pace and grow sustainably.
Rs 64,180 Crore Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana in Budget 2021 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of 64,180 crore. "The government will set up 15 health emergenct centres. It will strengthen National Center for Disease Control," she says.
Six Pillars of Budget 2021 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays down six pillars of budget 2021 as follows:
Health and well-being
Physical and financial capital and infra
Inclusive development
Human capital
Innovation and Research & Development (R&D)
Minimum government and maximum governance
Budget 2021 Speech Updates | "The government fully prepared. The Indian economy in contraction due to global economy, which was slowing down, was pushed into uncertainty due to COVID-19. The risk of not having a lockdown was far more, far too high," says Nirmala Sitharaman.
Quoting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark."
Nirmala Sitharaman continues: Total covid support measures amount to 13% of the GDP. Two or more covid vaccines expected soon. This budget will also be digital budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the preparation of this budget was taken "keeping in mind circumstances like never before". "PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojana and many other schemes were like five mini budgets. Rs 27.1 lakh crore - total amount spent by govt and RBI on covid relief measures."
FinMin Sitharaman Begins Budget 2021 Speech | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her budget speech as Loksabha proceedings start. She says, "We could not have imagined last year that global economy that was already suffering will have to endure loss of near and dear ones due to pandemic."
Budget 2021 Presented in the Parliament | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament. Sitharaman has raised hopes, going into the Budget event, by stating that it will "be a Budget like never before."
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets on the Made in India tablet that has replaced the Bahi Khaata this budget.
Cabinet Approves Budget 2021 | Union Cabinet approves the Union Budget 2021-22 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.
How is Income Tax Calculated, Can it be Paid Online? All You Need to Know Ahead of Union Budget 2021 | Every salaried person in India has to pay a certain amount of money in the form of tax to the Income Tax Department of India. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her promised budget speech on Monday, which is expected to provide relief to the middle class by way of income tax benefits, we answer all your queries related to income tax slabs, how it’s calculated and what makes Form 16 an important document. Read the full story here.
PM Modi Arrives, Cabinet Begins | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament. Union Cabinet's meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament today.
Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur arrive at the Parliament for the Narendra Modi government's ninth budget presentation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to deliver her Budget 2021 at 11am today.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament
Budget 2021 Time | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2021-22 at 11am in the Parliament today. Leaving for Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sitharaman was seen carrying a tablet, reportedly home manufactured to promote Narendra Modi-government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Budget 2021 assumes greater significance as the country is facing major economic disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Finance Minister has raised hopes, going into the Budget event, by stating that it will "be a Budget like never before."
FM Calls on President Kovind | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Mos Finance Anurag Thakur called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the Budget speech today.
Digital Budget Documents Can be Downloaded on App: Om Birla | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a tweet says, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget at 11 am today. The Budget will be presented in a digital format for the first time today. All documents relating to the Budget can be downloaded from the indiabudget.gov.in portal or the Union Budget mobile app."
वित्त मंत्री श्रीमती निर्मला सीतारमण जी आज सुबह 11 बजे बजट प्रस्तुत करेंगी। यह पहली बार है जब बजट digital format में होगा। बजट संबंधी दस्तावेज https://t.co/2iMkukkyuB पोर्टल अथवा Union Budget मोबाइल एप से डाउनलोड किए जा सकेंगे।@nsitharaman#BudgetSession
Inflation Making Expenses Difficult to Manage for 66% People: Survey | Several reports have suggested that consumer price inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, is expected to remain elevated in the current calendar year. According to the latest survey by IANS-CVoter, a majority of Indians are finding it difficult to manage their expenses. Around 65.8 per cent respondents in the survey said that current expenses have become difficult to manage, while 30 per cent people said that although expenses have gone up, they are in manageable limits. Read more
It was already conveyed that the Union Budget 2021 was going to have many firsts given the pandemic.
Sensex up by 400 Points | Sensex shoots up to 46,687.54 by 401.77 points ahead of the budget speech today. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.78% to 13,741 by 0346 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.84% at 46,673.82. The blue-chip stock indexes rocketed to record highs earlier in 2021 as India started a huge vaccination drive and as corporates reported encouraging earnings, but in the days leading up to the budget they have fallen for six straight sessions up to Friday.
Reduced GST on Masks, Benefits for Hospital Staff: A Doctor's Wishlist for Budget 2021 | It has been a hard year for those of us in healthcare. The coronavirus pandemic tested the healthcare system in India to its maximum capacity. 2020 has taught us a lot and in terms of those of us in the healthcare sector, it has brought forth a number of priority points for the healthcare sector. Initially, the prevention of diseases and the immunization sector was our main goal. But since the pandemic - and we may expect many more such pandemics in the future - we need to understand that the healthcare sector is quite well equipped to tackle any healthcare crisis. Read the full story here.
It has to be a vision statement, a roadmap to get the world's fastest-growing major economy back on track. A prescient budget, which goes a long way in instilling confidence, cannot be replaced by 'mini-budgets' such as the one in September 2019 when the government cut corporate tax rate just two months after Sitharaman presented her maiden one, or the periodic announcements of economic measures that dotted 2020.
There is a larger consensus among economists that the annual GDP for FY21 will decline by 7-8 per cent, one of the weakest performances among the developing nations. The government has to play a critical role in pulling the economy out of the trough. While the pandemic is showing signs of being less virulent, a gradual progress in the vaccination programme is fuelling hope for a better future. A sustainable economic revival will need a policy catalyst. That's where this budget assumes a special relevance.
The pandemic struck at a time when the economy was already caught in the grip of a growth slowdown. GDP growth touched an 11-year low of 4 per cent in 2019-20. A steadily declining investment rate has been a major factor in causing deceleration prior to the coronavirus crisis. And the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in March last year brought economic activities to a grinding halt, causing a sharp contraction in the GDP in two successive quarters of FY21, pushing the economy into a recessionary phase.
In response, the government announced a number of policy measures under Aatmanirbhar Bharat package 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 to support the economy. The package was a combination of grant, equity and liquidity measures by the central government, state governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While the headline stimulus was pegged at close to Rs 21 lakh crore, the actual fiscal impact of the economic packages works out to be about Rs 3.5 lakh crore (1.8 per cent of GDP).
Also, since last budget, the size of the economy has reduced from Rs 2.24 lakh crore nominal GDP considered in the FY21 budget to Rs 1.94 lakh crore. There has been lower-than-budgeted revenue growth and higher expenditure to offset the adverse impact of the pandemic. Among the most-watched figures in the budget would be the expenditure on vaccination in FY22 which could be shared among the central government, state governments and households.
India has started the largest vaccination programme in the world from January 16 and is using two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Also, to be watched is the revenue that the government is projecting to receive from the privatisation of companies such as Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Air India and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).
Market borrowings are expected to remain elevated and external deficit financing would increase. Higher capital expenditure outlay for National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) programme that has an aggregate investment target of Rs 111 lakh crore over the period 2020-25 and making recently introduced Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme more attractive to lure foreign manufacturers to boost domestic manufacturing are top expectations from the budget.
Acuit Ratings & Research Limited said there are two primary objectives before the government at this stage reignite the growth engine in the economy while committing itself to a medium-term fiscal consolidation path. "The growth impetus should incentivise demand in the near term and ensure its sustainability over the medium to long term.
"Four elements must be activated to build economic vibrancy over the long term - give infrastructure a significant push through public and private investments, facilitate large-scale private and foreign investments across industrial, services and agricultural sector; incentivise private consumption in the near term without significant compromises on tax revenues; and step up allocation in health and education sectors." Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist at Dun and Bradstreet said unprecedented circumstances require unprecedented measures. "Globally, governments are facing massive policy and operational challenges and are adopting unconventional measures to revive their economy. A big bang package of reforms is thus on the anvil." Undeniably, the government has a difficult task of manoeuvring the nascent recovery of the economy and managing the fiscal burden, which is expected to remain high not only for the current year but also for the subsequent years, he said.
"In the current scenario, it would be impossible not only for India but for countries globally to shoulder the pandemic without fiscal destabilization in the short to medium term." India Ratings and Research said the government finances need to be steered in a way that puts the economy back on tracks. Projecting a Rs 60,000 crore revenue shortfall in the fiscal year ending March 31, it estimated the fiscal deficit at over 7 per cent in the current fiscal as against budget target of 3.5 per cent. For the next, it put the fiscal deficit at 6.2 per cent.
The budget will have to address a number of issues - health infrastructure, reviving demand, banking sector reforms, fiscal consolidation and implementation of 15th Finance Commission report, said Brickwork Ratings. Centrum said, "We expect the upcoming budget to prioritise growth-oriented measures with the commitment to warrant that the momentum of recovery seen in the economy recently remains sustainable." The emphasis of the budget is likely to be on the revitalization of durable consumption impulses at the current juncture as the supply-side measures have already been implemented.
Alongside, the key focus will also remain on the further fostering of private investments as well after the initiation of a slew of measures like corporate tax rate cut, NIP and PLI scheme on this front, it said. Amidst a plethora of market expectations around the budget FY22, key areas where the central government is highly anticipated to put its more attention to are the establishment of a bad bank to clean up bank balance sheets, presenting finer contours of the PLI scheme for boosting manufacturing for the 10 sectors announced earlier and resources likely to be made available. Others include offering sops to reinvigorate household consumption demand via tax incentives for spending and higher deductions on housing loans coupled with the introduction of a COVID Cess that is expected to be levied on high-income individuals, it said.
India Ratings and Research believes that the major focus of the government to revive the COVID-19 battered economy has till now been on the supply side, but it is high time to change gears and focus on the demand side as well, lest the ongoing recovery begins to lose steam. Its budget expectations include spending on infrastructure especially that are employment-intensive and have a shorter turnaround time, creation of development financial institutions, continue with relief/income support to the households who are at the bottom of the pyramid and higher allocation to MGNREGS as it provided a safety net not only to rural households but also to the workers who migrated back to rural areas.
Also, more support to real estate given its backward-forward linkage in the economy especially affordable housing segment, boosting micro small and medium enterprises, reprioritisation of both revenue and capital expenditure towards essentials such as top priority to mass vaccination/public health, reprioritisation of expenditure and mobilisation of higher non-tax revenue, it added. GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, said the need of the hour is to increase credit flows, especially to small and medium enterprises sector, as well as investment in education and health sectors to boost production and consumption.
Gargi Rao, Economic Research Analyst at GlobalData, said, "The expectations from the upcoming budget are mainly inclined towards infrastructure development, tax concessions for elderly to provide a breather for consumers to increase their overall consumption, along with increasing domestic production." The budget will come as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy and steer India with the much-needed stimulus to boost demand, consumer confidence and at the same time boost the purchasing power of the people, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) said, adding incentives to industries like textiles, apparel, leather, food processing, construction and retail are expected.