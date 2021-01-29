Union Budget 2021 to be Continuation of 4-5 Mini Budgets Presented by FM Sitharaman in 2020, Says PM Modi

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented four-five mini budgets in 2020 and the Union Budget will be seen as a continuation of those, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday ahead of the start of the Budget Session.

“Today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters,” PM Modi said.

He added, “This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade - this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people's aspiration.”

Speaking at the start of the Budget Session. https://t.co/qhQMTEXOsG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2021

The Prime Minister said: “This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the annual Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday, with researchers and those who track the Indian economy keenly watching out for growth projections for 2021-22. The budget will be presented on February 1.

Addressing the joint session of Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind hailed the steps taken by the government to battle the coronavirus crisis. He also hailed the Centre’s farm laws, which have seen massive protests, saying Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’s focus was also on the farm sector.

The session, however, was boycotted by 19 opposition parties as they supported the farmers who are protesting against the farm legislations. Some ruckus was also noticed during the President’s address on the issue.