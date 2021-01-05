Union Budget to be Presented on Feb 1, Parliament to Hold Budget Session from Jan 29 to Feb 15

Parliament will hold the first part of Budget Session from January 29 to February 15, during which the Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1. The second part of the Budget Session will begin March 8. Both Houses of Parliament will function for four hours each day during the session, sources told News18.

The session is likely to witness chaotic scenes over the farmers’ protests against agri reforms, with the government deciding to do away with the Winter Session last year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Monsoon Session, during which the contentious agri-marketing bills were passed, was also curtailed after several MPs, including ministers, tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

In unprecedented precautions, both Houses convened during Monsoon Session at different times to ensure social distancing. The session also saw the House doing away with the Question Hour in which members ask supplementary questions from the government. To maintain social distancing norms during the session, members of Lok Sabha were also seated in the Rajya Sabha chamber and the visitors' gallery just above the Lok Sabha chamber. Rajya Sabha also followed a similar practice. Fibre glass shields were placed in front of each bench and on the side of the members who were not allowed to speak while standing up to avoid any possible spread of COVID-19 infection.

Similar precautions are likely to be followed in the upcoming session which will take place as India rolls out one of the world's largest adult vaccination drives. All eyes will, however, be on the post-pandemic budget to be unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The minister has promised a "never before" like Union Budget as the government looks to steer the pandemic-battered economy and push growth.

While investment in health, medical Research & Development (R&D) and developing greater skills to handle telemedicine is going to be critical, livelihood challenges would have to be seen in a newer canvas with newer perspective on vocational training and skill development.