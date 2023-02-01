CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2023#IncomeTax#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#IndvsNZ#CricketLive
Home » News » India » Union Budget 2023: President's Household Expenditure Slashed by Rs 10 Cr
1-MIN READ

Union Budget 2023: President's Household Expenditure Slashed by Rs 10 Cr

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 19:41 IST

New Delhi, India

The iconic Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be collectively known as ‘Amrit Udyan’. (PTI)

The iconic Mughal Garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will now be collectively known as ‘Amrit Udyan’. (PTI)

According to the budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rs 90.14 crore has been allocated for the President's office and other expenses

The government has allocated Rs 36.22 crore for the President’s household expenditure, which includes staff salaries, in the Union Budget for 2023-24, a sharp drop of Rs 10 crore from the revised estimates of the current fiscal.

According to the budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, Rs 90.14 crore has been allocated for the President’s office and other expenses, which is an increase of Rs 5.34 crore from Rs 84.8 crore announced in the last budget.

The document shows that of the total allocation, Rs 60 lakh has been earmarked for the salary and allowances of the President. At the same time, Rs 53.32 crore is for the President’s Secretariat and Rs 36.22 crore for the expenditure on the President’s household establishment, including staff salaries, which includes discretionary grants of the President.

In the last budget, Rs 41.68 crore was allocated for household establishment, which was increased to Rs 46.27 crore, according to revised estimates for FY23. The budget document presented on Wednesday shows that the allocation under the head for the next fiscal year is slashed by Rs 10.05, about 27 per cent, to Rs 36.22 crore from 2022-23.

The allocation for President’s Secretariat has been increased by Rs 15.39 crore from Rs 37.93 crore in the last budget to Rs 53.32 crore, according to the document.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Budget 2023
  2. president
  3. Union Budget
  4. Union Budget 2023
first published:February 01, 2023, 19:41 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 19:41 IST
Read More