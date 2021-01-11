Union Budget Documents Will Not be Printed This Year Due to Covid-19

For the first time since 1947, Union Budget papers will not be printed. The government has received permission from both the Houses of Parliament. The Finance Ministry said that it cannot keep over 100 people in the printing press for a fortnight due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, sources added. Soft copies to be made available.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) had said that the Budget Session of Parliament will be held in two parts from January 29 to April 8. The first part of the Budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15, and Part 2 from March 8 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 29. The Economic Survey would be tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 29 after the President's address. All COVID-related protocols would be followed during the session. Like the Monsoon session, the upcoming Budget session is also likely to be held in two shifts -- morning and evening -- with each House sitting in one shift using both the chambers.

Each House is likely to sit for 5 hours on a working day during the Budget session, according to sources. The Lok Sabha is likely to sit in the evenings (3 pm to 8 pm) and the Rajya Sabha in the mornings (9 am to 2 pm). However, for the presidential address and on budget day, the Lok Sabha is likely to be held during the first part of the session and on other days it will be the Rajya Sabha first.