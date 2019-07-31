Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Union Cabinet Approves Bill to Regulate Chit Funds Industry, Says Javadekar

The Cabinet gave approval for the introduction of Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament, the Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Union Cabinet Approves Bill to Regulate Chit Funds Industry, Says Javadekar
File photo of union minister Prakash Javadekar.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill that seeks to reduce the compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry and protect the interest of subscribers, Union minister Prakash Javadekar here.

The Cabinet gave approval for the introduction of Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament, the Information and Broadcasting Minister told reporters after the meeting.

He said the bill is aimed at fulfilling the objectives of reducing the regulatory or compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry as well as protecting the interest of subscribers.

The government had earlier in 2018 introduced a bill to regulate the chit fund industry but it lapsed, the minister said.

The bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in March 2018 and later referred to a standing committee on finance for scrutiny.

The parliamentary panel had suggested the government to incorporate element of insurance coverage for subscribers, among others.

It also noted that mobilising short-term funds to meet various personal needs has been a chronic problem faced by the general public in developing countries like India.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram