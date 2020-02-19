English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Union Cabinet Approves Creation of 22nd Law Commission
The term of the previous law panel had ended in August last year. With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the 22nd Law Commission, which advises the government on complex legal issues.
The term of the previous law panel had ended in August last year.
With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years.
