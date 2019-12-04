Union Cabinet Approves Exchange Traded Fund for Bonds
Nirmala Sitharaman said that the fund will provide additional money for state-owned firms and other government organisations. Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund would be the first corporate bond ETF in the country.
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
New Delhi: After exchange traded fund for equities, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved launch of a exchange traded fund for bonds.
The fund will provide additional money for state-owned firms and other government organisations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund would be the first corporate bond ETF in the country.
ETF will be basket of bonds issued by state firms or any government organisation, and bonds will be tradable on exchange, she said adding that the unit size will be of Rs 1,000, allowing small investors to invest.
Each ETF to have fixed maturity date and will track underlying index on risk replication basis, she said adding that for now it will have two maturity series -- 3 and 10 years.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
- Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Reunite for Luv Ranjan's Quirky, Twisted Love Story?
- Zomato Asked Foodies to Share 'Most Creative' Restaurant Names and Desis Didn't Disappoint
- Word of 2019 is a Reminder of Earth's 'Existential' Crisis and Yours Too
- WATCH: Tiger Chasing Open-roof Safari at Ranthambore National Park Will Give You Chills