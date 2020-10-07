Union Cabinet Approves Guidelines for Natural Gas Marketing, Will Lead to Uniform Prices

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the guidelines for natural gas marketing, which will be applicable to natural gas producers.

Sources in the government said the main thrust of the guidelines is to provide better price discovery of natural gas through competitive method, which is expected to lead to uniform gas pricing.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also approved three new natural gas marketing reforms to give a boost to the gas economy and reduce import dependence. This includes setting up a new e-bidding platform, prohibiting producing companies from participating in the bidding process, and bringing all different fiscal models under the new bidding mechanism.