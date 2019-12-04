Union Cabinet Approves SC/ST Reservation in Lok Sabha, State Assemblies for Another 10 Years
While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments.
PM Narendra Modi with his cabinet (PTI)
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend reservation for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies for another 10 years, highly placed sources said.
The reservation for these categories in the LS and the assemblies was to expire on January 25, 2020.
The government will bring a bill to extend the reservation in this session, the sources said.
While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Word of 2019 is a Reminder of Earth's 'Existential' Crisis and Yours Too
- At 3 AM, Kapil Sharma Invites Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz Team to Come on His Show
- Rajinikanth Celebrates 69th Birthday in Advance According to His Star Sign
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise