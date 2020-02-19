Union Cabinet Clears Empowered Technology Group

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the constitution of a 12-member empowered ‘technology group’ and appointed as its chair K VijayRaghvan, the principal scientific adviser to the Union government.

The empowered technology group’s mandate will be to provide timely policy advice on latest technologies; mapping of technology and technology products; commercialisation of dual-use technologies developed in national laboratories; and preparation of a roadmap for selected key technologies, a government note said.

The note said silo-centric approaches to development of technology, sub-optimal industrial development due to non-application of technology standards, sub-optimal commercialisation of dual-use technologies were some of the issues affecting the sector. The group will address these issues.

Other tasks entrusted to the group are rendering advice on technology to be developed for a technology supplier and procurement strategy, development of in-house expertise for policy and for use of emerging technologies and to ensure sustainability of public sector technology development at Public sector undertakings.

