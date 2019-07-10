Union Cabinet Gives Nod to Set Up Single Tribunal to Adjudicate All River Water Disputes
Besides the new tribunal, the government has also proposed to float its benches by amending the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956 to look into disputes as and when required.
Prakash Javadekar addresses the media in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to set up a single, permanent tribunal to adjudicate all interstate river water disputes, subsuming existing nine, with an aim to resolve grievances of states in a speedy manner.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said there are nine tribunals functioning at the moment.
He lamented that it has taken anything from "17 to 27" years to resolve disputes by these tribunals.
Besides the new tribunal, the government has also proposed to float its benches by amending the Inter-State Water Disputes Act, 1956 to look into disputes as and when required.
Unlike the Tribunal, the benches will cease to exist once the disputes are resolved.
As per an earlier bill, a retired Supreme Court judge will head the tribunal. There will be benches formed as and when required. The benches though will be wound up once a dispute is resolve, sources said.
The 2017 bill could not get parliamentary nod.
The tribunal will be mandated to deliver final award in two years, Javadekar said.
In order to give more teeth to the Tribunal, it is proposed that whenever it gives order, the verdict gets notified automatically, the sources said.
As per the current provisions of the 1956 Act, a tribunal can be formed after a state government approaches the Union government with such a request and the Centre is convinced of the need to form the tribunal.
At present, there are nine Tribunals including those on Cauvery, Mahadayi, Ravi and Beas, Vansadhara and Krishna rivers.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beyhadh 2 is Finally Happening with Jennifer Winget, Reveals Producer
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Beyoncé Releases New Single 'Spirit' From 'The Lion King: The Gift,' Celebrating African Diaspora
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Amazon And Google’s Friendship Takes The Next Step: YouTube on Fire TV and Prime Video on Android TV
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s