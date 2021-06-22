Union Cabinet Reshuffle Prime Minister's Prerogative: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday that a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet is the prerogative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he is in the national capital on a private visit. Speaking to reporters, he also rejected Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan’s charge against the JD(U) that it was behind the split in his party, saying some people keep speaking against it for getting “publicity".

“I have no reaction to this. It is their internal matter," the JD(U) leader said. Asked about the speculation about the Cabinet reshuffle in which his party is expected to be given berth, he said it is totally the privilege of the prime minister, and there is no issue over it.

He said he is here for his eye checkup, downplaying reports that it may be linked to the likely expansion of the Union Cabinet.

