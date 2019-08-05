Union Cabinet to Meet at PM Modi's Residence Today as Kashmir Remains on the Edge

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet will meet at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Monday as tensions rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting scheduled for 9.30am comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

Omar had first hinted at such a possibility on social media. "I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," he tweeted.

Meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Security and the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs are also likely to be held on Monday.

The situation in J&K has turned into a political slugfest, with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury, criticising the government for spreading panic.

All major political parties in J&K met at the residence of Farooq Abdullah to discuss the Centre's move in the Valley amid fears that the government was planning to repeal the state's special status.

Reading out a resolution adopted at the meeting, Farooq Abdullah said the parties will send delegations to meet President Ram Nath Kovind as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise them about the "consequences" of any attempt to tinker with Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, or carry out delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state.

