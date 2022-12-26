Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS Hospital in Delhi; Nothing Serious, Say Reports

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS Hospital in Delhi; Nothing Serious, Say ReportsUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Monday. The 63-year-old was admitted at a private ward of the hospital around 12pm.

Official sources said that the Finance Minister is “fine" and has been taken to the hospital for a “routine checkup". “Nothing serious. She is fine," said sources close to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The Union finance minister’s hospitalisation comes at time when the country is just a month away from the eagerly awaited union budget.

On Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman had attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

Sitharaman, in her convocation address, observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu should be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

Sitharaman maintained that the country is in a ‘better position’ to face the Covid-19 surge which was seen in countries like China, Japan and Korea.

“I am saying it here in front of Minister of Health in Tamil Nadu (Ma Subramanian). There is definitely a need for strengthening the medical education. We need medical education to be well grounded and I think that can be greatly achieved if medical education can be taught in Tamil (language)," Sitharaman said.

Before that, in July this year, Sitharaman had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Bali, Indonesia, where she attended the G20 finance ministers’ meet and had cast her vote on Monday in the Presidential election wearing a full PPE kit.

