Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Meets WHO Chief, Senior OECD Officials

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday held an informal meeting with WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and senior officials of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the second day of G20 Health Ministers’ meeting and discussed matters of global health importance.

“Had an informal meeting with @DrTedros, Director-General@WHO, Mr Nick Tomlinson, Global Health Advisor, @OECD and Mr Stefano Scarpetta, Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, OECD on the 2nd day of the G20 Health Ministers’ meeting," the minister tweeted.

“Our dialogue pertained to matters of global health importance. This was in addition to India’s interventions in the 2nd and 3rd sessions of ministerial discussion," he said in another tweet.

Mandaviya had met his counterparts of UK, Brazil And Italy on Sunday. He is on a four-day visit to Rome in Italy for the G20 health ministers’ meeting till September 7.

