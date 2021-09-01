CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Union Health Minister Reviews Availability of Covid-19 Essential Drugs, Buffer Stocks

The strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs and all of these are available in the country. (Image: PTI)

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available, a Health Ministry statement said.

Union Minister for Health and Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available, a Health Ministry statement said.

Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities. The strategic buffer stock has been created for eight drugs and all of these are available in the country. The drugs are Tocilizumab, Methyl Predinisolone, Enaxopirin, Dexamethasone, Remdesivir, Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Posaconazole and Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG), the statement said. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were present in the review meeting.

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 21:41 IST