CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Conference Over Development Work in Union Territories
1-MIN READ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Conference Over Development Work in Union Territories

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 13:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security in J-K on Wednesday. (Photo:ANI)

Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security in J-K on Wednesday. (Photo:ANI)

This meeting comes a day after Shah chaired a review meeting on the security situation and development aspects of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the conference on development work in Union Territories, in New Delhi on Thursday. The conference was attended by Lieutenant Governors (LGs) and Administrators of UTs including those from Delhi, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

In another programme, Shah also inaugurated the Border Security Force’s BSF App and BSF Manuals.

This meeting comes a day after Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and development issues in Jammu and Kashmir, where four heavily-armed terrorists who had come from Pakistan were killed early yesterday.

In the pre-scheduled meeting, the home minister reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory and steps taken to deal with the Pakistan-backed terrorists and maintain peace.

RELATED NEWS

The development programmes being carried out in the UT were also discussed threadbare at the meeting, an official said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, senior officials of the ministry, paramilitary forces, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and police.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amit Shah
  2. jammu and kashmir
  3. ladakh
first published:December 29, 2022, 13:40 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 13:40 IST
Read More