Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Conference Over Development Work in Union Territories

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the conference on development work in Union Territories, in New Delhi on Thursday. The conference was attended by Lieutenant Governors (LGs) and Administrators of UTs including those from Delhi, Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

In another programme, Shah also inaugurated the Border Security Force’s BSF App and BSF Manuals.

This meeting comes a day after Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and development issues in Jammu and Kashmir, where four heavily-armed terrorists who had come from Pakistan were killed early yesterday.

In the pre-scheduled meeting, the home minister reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory and steps taken to deal with the Pakistan-backed terrorists and maintain peace.

The development programmes being carried out in the UT were also discussed threadbare at the meeting, an official said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, senior officials of the ministry, paramilitary forces, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and police.

