Union Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal

File photo of union home minister Amit Shah.
- Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, officials said.
It is immediately not known the subjects the three ministers discussed in the meeting.
The meeting comes amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh.
There have been campaigns in certain quarters to boycott the China-made products in view of the stand-off.
