INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Meets Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal

File photo of union home minister Amit Shah.

File photo of union home minister Amit Shah.

It is immediately not known the subjects the three ministers discussed in the meeting.

  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
Share this:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, officials said.

It is immediately not known the subjects the three ministers discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA in Ladakh.

There have been campaigns in certain quarters to boycott the China-made products in view of the stand-off.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading