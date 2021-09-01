Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Karnataka on Sept 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Karnataka on Thursday to attend a string of events in Davangere and Hubballi. After arriving at the Hubballi Airport in the afternoon, he would proceed by helicopter to the district headquarters town of Davangere along with the Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, official sources said. In Davangere, he would inaugurate 'Gandhi Bhavan' and visit Kondajji Basappa Memorial and offer his tributes.

Later, he would inaugurate a police public school at Kondajji in Davangere district’s Harihar taluk, and central library of GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere. Thereafter, he would return to Hubballi, where he would attend the wedding reception of Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi's eldest daughter Arpita with K S Hrushikesh.

