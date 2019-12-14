Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Union Home Ministry Suspends Andhra Trainee IPS Officer after Wife Registers Complaint

The Home Ministry stated that the suspension will continue till further orders are released.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:December 14, 2019, 9:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Union Home Ministry Suspends Andhra Trainee IPS Officer after Wife Registers Complaint
The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday suspended a trainee officer of the Indian Police Service after his wife accused him of cheating and demanding dowry.

The complaint has been registered at the Jawahar Nagar police station and charges have been framed under sections 498-A, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

The Home Ministry stated that the suspension will continue till further orders are released.

Kokkanti Venkata Maheswar Reddy, who belongs to the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly married Bhavana Birudala in February 2018 before being selected for the IPS.

According to the complaint, after Reddy got selected for IPS, he started ignoring Birudala and cheated her.

Birudala also mentioned that she and Reddy were introduced to each other in Osmania University, where they became friends and finally married each other at the Keesara Sub-Registrar office.

Birudala also alleged that Reddy harassed her for extra dowry after being selected as an IPS and threatened to divorce her if she did not agree.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram