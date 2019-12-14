Union Home Ministry Suspends Andhra Trainee IPS Officer after Wife Registers Complaint

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday suspended a trainee officer of the Indian Police Service after his wife accused him of cheating and demanding dowry.

The complaint has been registered at the Jawahar Nagar police station and charges have been framed under sections 498-A, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

The Home Ministry stated that the suspension will continue till further orders are released.

Kokkanti Venkata Maheswar Reddy, who belongs to the YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly married Bhavana Birudala in February 2018 before being selected for the IPS.

According to the complaint, after Reddy got selected for IPS, he started ignoring Birudala and cheated her.

Birudala also mentioned that she and Reddy were introduced to each other in Osmania University, where they became friends and finally married each other at the Keesara Sub-Registrar office.

Birudala also alleged that Reddy harassed her for extra dowry after being selected as an IPS and threatened to divorce her if she did not agree.

