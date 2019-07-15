Take the pledge to vote

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Opens New TCS Centre in Patna

Union IT Minister and MP from Patna Ravi Shankar Prasad at the ceremony hailed the new TCS centre as the beginning of a digital revolution in Bihar while highlighting the need for a more inclusive profile of operations.

Amitabh Sinha | News18

Updated:July 15, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Opens New TCS Centre in Patna
File picture of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (PTI Photo)
Patna: For Union Minister overseeing the law, communications and IT ministries, Ravi Shankar Prasad, the launch of the world-famous Tata Consultancy Service in Patna was nothing short of a milestone given its symbolic value in Bihar’s development.

The 1500-seat centre has led to much excitement among the state's youth. “I am sure it is beginning of a digital revolution in Bihar,” Prasad said at the launch.

TCS is an acknowledged global brand in the field of IT and IT-enabled services. It employs more than 1 lakh professionals globally, which includes experts from 149 countries. TCS has branches in countries like Saudi Arabia.

Union IT Minister and MP from Patna Ravi Shankar Prasad at the ceremony highlighted the need for a more inclusive profile of operations. “As a Bihari myself I frequently encountered many IT professional from Bihar who was working in leading companies in Bengaluru, Gurugram and even abroad,” he said.

Over 12 BPOs have been opened in Bihar after Ravi Shankar Prasad took over as the IT minister in 2014. Out of these, 9 BPOs are in Patna, 1 Muzaffarpur and one is coming up in Gaya. Around 40 digital villages have started functioning in and around Patna while over 5000 villages are on their way to being converted into Digi Gaon (digital villages).

Given that Bihar lags behind in the digital revolution, Prasad repeatedly stressed on the need to improve IT infrastructure in the state.

