After CJI’s Kangaroo Courts Remark, Law Minister Says No Judiciary in World as Independent as India’s

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said “no judiciary in the world is as independent as India’s a day after the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana remarked that “kangaroo courts” and “biased views” being propagated by media are affecting justice delivery.

Delivering the inaugural lecture instituted in the memory of Justice Satya Brata Sinha on Saturday, CJI Ramana said media trials affect the fair functioning and independence of the judiciary and criticised “concerted campaigns” in media, particularly on social media, against judges.

Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, he said, adding that electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air. At times, there are concerted campaigns in media, particularly on social media, against judges, CJI Ramana said.

Rijiju, who refrained from directly commenting on CJI’s stand on electronic and social media, said, “The comments made on the media trial by the CJI Ramana by electronic and social media are his observation as per the situation that exists in India and across the world…if anybody feels that way we can discuss this in the public domain and I don’t want to comment on what he said right now.”

“Indian judges and judiciary are completely protected and I can say clearly that no judge or judiciary is as independent anywhere in the world as it is in India,” he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

CJI Ramana had also said judges spend sleepless nights rethinking their decisions. “Politicians, bureaucrats, police officers and other public representatives are often provided with security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs. Ironically, judges are not extended similar protection,” he said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here