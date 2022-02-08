Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Picture of World's Highest Railway Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday shared picture of the of the arch of the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge. “The world’s highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds,” he wrote. The bridge is said to be a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. Indian Railways is constructing the arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3-km-long and is located in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Noted to be world’s highest bridge, the bridge, at a height of 359 metres, is 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The construction of the bridge, aimed to provide direct connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, started in 2004.

IN PICS: The World’s Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir

In March 2021, the then railway minister Piyush Goyal had shared a video when the the arch bottom of the bridge was completed. In a tweet, Goyal wrote, “In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab Bridge at night has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge."

In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab bridge 🌉 has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed.It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge.

In December 2021, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had also shared pictures of the bridge. “Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir. Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world," he wrote on Twitter.

The bridge is reported to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore.

