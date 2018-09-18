English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union Minister Babul Supriyo Threatens to Break Man's Leg at Event for 'Distracting' Him
The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when Supriyo was invited to donate wheelchairs and other equipment for the differently abled.
Union minister Babul Supriyo stirred up a row on Tuesday when he threatened to “break the leg” of a man and “hand him a crutch” at a public event in Asansol.
The Union minister reportedly lost his cool when the man was moving during the programme, which distracted Supriyo. He further ordered his security personnel to break the man’s leg and give him a crutch if he “dares to move any further from his place”. Supriyo then also asked the audience to clap for the man.
The singer-turned-politician had recently blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the "brain drain" in the state, claiming that the region would turn into an "old-age-home" as the “young generation was migrating to greener pastures" in the country, the Economic Times reported.
What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to a man during a program for differently abled people at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn— ANI (@ANI) 18 September 2018
