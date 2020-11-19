News18 Logo

india

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda Tests Covid-19 Positive

File photo of Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

File photo of Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe. Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.

Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself. "After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself," Gowda tweeted.

The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe. Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.


