Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Launches News18’s Mission Paani Global Campaign in Stockholm

Harpic and News18 on Thursday launched the Mission Paani global campaign in Stockholm in a bid to raise awareness on water conservation. The campaign, launched on August 27 in Mumbai, is intended to create awareness on how to change our habits to save and conserve water.

The global launch was attended by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Param Iyer.

Addressing the event, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "I thank Harpic News 18 Mission Paani for joining hands with Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The mission started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon become a mass movement as more and more people join in.”

Mission Paani campaign was kicked off by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan who lauded the initiative as a “historic” step towards creating a water-sufficient India.

“What can happen to us if there is no water? We need to give such examples and also examples of how water conservation can be done. Every individual has to do something to make it count,” Bachchan had said.

In a special message for the global launch, Campaign Ambassador, Amitabh Bachchan said, "More than 2 billion people live in countries experiencing high water stress today. The situation will only get worse with rising population, increasing demand and intensifying effects of climate change. The journey into the future is fraught with an even more distressing situation if we don’t take collective action now.”

Hailing Network 18 and Harpic for Mission Paani, Bachchan urged everybody to join ‘the water revolution and Adopt small but impactful steps towards water conservation in your daily lives.

Expressing his views on this initiative, Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene and Home, South Asia said It is crucial to take responsibility and a step in the right direction towards water conservation. “We are humbled to play our part in this major program to not only heighten awareness around the issue but also enable lasting behavior change focused on saving water so we all make every drop count,” Eswar said.

Sukhleen Aneja, CMO, Marketing Director, RB Hygiene and Home, South Asia at RB, said Harpic has been committed to providing access to clean and hygienic sanitation solutions across the world. “Standing with purposeful marketing and creating a business with purpose is a matter of pride for all of us at RB and we are hoping to make a small start by raising awareness about the growing need and importance of water conservation to save our future,” he said.

