INDIA

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive for Coronavirus, to Be Hospitalised

JAl Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Image: ANI)

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

He will be admitted to a hospital in Gurugram.

Shekhawat said he underwent tests after feeling unwell and exhibiting certain symptoms, after which he returned a positive result.

The minister urged those who came in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested as well.

