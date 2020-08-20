Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive for Coronavirus, to Be Hospitalised

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

He will be admitted to a hospital in Gurugram.

Shekhawat said he underwent tests after feeling unwell and exhibiting certain symptoms, after which he returned a positive result.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

The minister urged those who came in contact with him over the past few days to get themselves tested as well.