Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi L-G Lay Foundation for Various Projects in Dwarka
These projects will be executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
File photo of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (image: PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday laid foundation stones for various projects, including two sports complexes, four foot-over bridges and a golf course, in Dwarka.
The projects come months before the Delhi Assembly polls, which are due early next year. Puri said the central government will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for development projects in the city.
He said the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, land-pooling and other projects has started. On his part, Baijal said around 40 parks have been developed on gram sabha land in the last two years.
"Being the national capital of country, there should be all-round development in Delhi," the L-G said at an event here. The projects for which foundation stones have been laid include two sports complexes in Sector 23 and 24,a cycle track in Sector 10, Utsav Pandal for social programmes in Sector 10, a golf course in Sector 24 and four foot-over bridges in Dwarka.
These projects will be executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Blowing Kisses to Young Fans Calling Her 'Sara Didi' Leaves Netizens Impressed
- MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes
- Save This Month’s Salary, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Starts October 13
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer