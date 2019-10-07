Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi L-G Lay Foundation for Various Projects in Dwarka

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday laid foundation stones for various projects, including two sports complexes, four foot-over bridges and a golf course, in Dwarka.

The projects come months before the Delhi Assembly polls, which are due early next year. Puri said the central government will ensure that there is no dearth of funds for development projects in the city.

He said the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, land-pooling and other projects has started. On his part, Baijal said around 40 parks have been developed on gram sabha land in the last two years.

"Being the national capital of country, there should be all-round development in Delhi," the L-G said at an event here. The projects for which foundation stones have been laid include two sports complexes in Sector 23 and 24,a cycle track in Sector 10, Utsav Pandal for social programmes in Sector 10, a golf course in Sector 24 and four foot-over bridges in Dwarka.

These projects will be executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

