English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Plays Janak at Old Delhi's Ramlila, TV Actors Join Him Onstage
The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee has roped in Vardhan along with actors Om and Sudha Shivpuri's daughter Ritu and 'Bidaai' fame actor Angad Hasija to perform at the annual play in old Delhi.
Union minister Harsh Vardhan as Sita's father Janak during Ramlila (Image tweeted by ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The visitors at Ramlila Maidan were in for a surprise on Friday evening when they saw a familiar face sitting onstage with a thick mustache. As the artist, portraying Sita's father Janak, took over the mighty throne and delivered his dialogue, the audience knew it's the same voice they had heard during rallies. The man was none other than Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan.
The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee has roped in Vardhan along with actors Om and Sudha Shivpuri's daughter Ritu and 'Bidaai' fame actor Angad Hasija to perform at the annual play in old Delhi.
Navbharat Times quoted the committee president Ashok Agarwal as saying that they always try to do things to make the act on Lord Rama's life attractive for the audience, especially as the Ramlila Maidan play is quite popular among visitors. "For this, we keep experimenting and often try to get known faces on the stage. Like every year, this time too, actors and politicians will be seen in different roles," he said.
While Ritu Shivpuri played Janak's wife Sunaina, Angad Hasija was seen as Lord Ram and Girija Shankar, who played Dhritarashtra in B R Chopra's Mahabharata, took the role of Vishvamitra. The act started with Gauri Pujan and continued till Sita's swayamwar.
The play will continue in episodes till Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 19. Ram Lila is usually held for nine days during Navratri, and ends on the tenth day when an effigy of Ravana being burnt.
The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee has roped in Vardhan along with actors Om and Sudha Shivpuri's daughter Ritu and 'Bidaai' fame actor Angad Hasija to perform at the annual play in old Delhi.
Navbharat Times quoted the committee president Ashok Agarwal as saying that they always try to do things to make the act on Lord Rama's life attractive for the audience, especially as the Ramlila Maidan play is quite popular among visitors. "For this, we keep experimenting and often try to get known faces on the stage. Like every year, this time too, actors and politicians will be seen in different roles," he said.
While Ritu Shivpuri played Janak's wife Sunaina, Angad Hasija was seen as Lord Ram and Girija Shankar, who played Dhritarashtra in B R Chopra's Mahabharata, took the role of Vishvamitra. The act started with Gauri Pujan and continued till Sita's swayamwar.
The play will continue in episodes till Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 19. Ram Lila is usually held for nine days during Navratri, and ends on the tenth day when an effigy of Ravana being burnt.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Beat UP Yoddha 34-29
- Leander Paes Earns Chance to Win Second Title of Season, Reaches Final in Santo Domingo Open
- Avengers 4: Russo Bros Just Shared a Mysterious Picture After the Wrap-up, Can You Decode it?
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...