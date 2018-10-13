Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Plays Janak at Old Delhi's Ramlila, TV Actors Join Him Onstage

The visitors at Ramlila Maidan were in for a surprise on Friday evening when they saw a familiar face sitting onstage with a thick mustache. As the artist, portraying Sita's father Janak, took over the mighty throne and delivered his dialogue, the audience knew it's the same voice they had heard during rallies. The man was none other than Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan.The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee has roped in Vardhan along with actors Om and Sudha Shivpuri's daughter Ritu and 'Bidaai' fame actor Angad Hasija to perform at the annual play in old Delhi.Navbharat Times quoted the committee president Ashok Agarwal as saying that they always try to do things to make the act on Lord Rama's life attractive for the audience, especially as the Ramlila Maidan play is quite popular among visitors. "For this, we keep experimenting and often try to get known faces on the stage. Like every year, this time too, actors and politicians will be seen in different roles," he said.While Ritu Shivpuri played Janak's wife Sunaina, Angad Hasija was seen as Lord Ram and Girija Shankar, who played Dhritarashtra in B R Chopra's Mahabharata, took the role of Vishvamitra. The act started with Gauri Pujan and continued till Sita's swayamwar.The play will continue in episodes till Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 19. Ram Lila is usually held for nine days during Navratri, and ends on the tenth day when an effigy of Ravana being burnt.