Union Minister Hits Out at MP CM Kamal Nath for Demanding Proof of Surgical Strike

Mandsaur: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as the latter demanded proof of surgical strike carried out by the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to reporters in Chhindwara on Friday, Nath had said the "surgical strike happened only in media" and asked the Centre to share with people the details of the operation, including the number of terrorists killed in it.

Hitting back, Gehlot said, "Its (surgical strike) video footage has appeared not once but tens of times. Even after seeing them (video), as part of a conspiracy, some people are indulging in misleading propaganda. This is not correct."

He said it had been proved that the Modi government carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan on two occasions, one by the Air Force and the other by the Army.

"On both occasions, the surgical strikes were very successful. It is deplorable some people doubt the armed forces which honestly protect the country's pride and dignity and are ready to make supreme sacrifices,” Gehlot added.

On anti-national slogans (during anti-CAA protests), he said it was highly condemnable and deplored the parties supporting such remarks.

When asked on the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Gehlot said people there have been misguided about the legislation.

“Those who want to misguide people on the Citizenship Amendment Act to hide the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, would not succeed,” he said.

