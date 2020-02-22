Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Union Minister Hits Out at MP CM Kamal Nath for Demanding Proof of Surgical Strike

Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot said even after seeing the videos of surgical strikes many times, some people, as part of a conspiracy, are busy indulging in misleading propaganda.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Union Minister Hits Out at MP CM Kamal Nath for Demanding Proof of Surgical Strike
File photo of Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

Mandsaur: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot on Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as the latter demanded proof of surgical strike carried out by the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to reporters in Chhindwara on Friday, Nath had said the "surgical strike happened only in media" and asked the Centre to share with people the details of the operation, including the number of terrorists killed in it.

Hitting back, Gehlot said, "Its (surgical strike) video footage has appeared not once but tens of times. Even after seeing them (video), as part of a conspiracy, some people are indulging in misleading propaganda. This is not correct."

He said it had been proved that the Modi government carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan on two occasions, one by the Air Force and the other by the Army.

"On both occasions, the surgical strikes were very successful. It is deplorable some people doubt the armed forces which honestly protect the country's pride and dignity and are ready to make supreme sacrifices,” Gehlot added.

On anti-national slogans (during anti-CAA protests), he said it was highly condemnable and deplored the parties supporting such remarks.

When asked on the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Gehlot said people there have been misguided about the legislation.

“Those who want to misguide people on the Citizenship Amendment Act to hide the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, would not succeed,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram