Union Minister Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Ties with Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mongolian and Bangladeshi Counterparts
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is in Bangkok to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (Credits: Twitter- S Jaishankar)
Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Timor Leste and Bangladesh during which he discussed a host of key issues, including the fight against terrorism.
Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.
Good start to second day; strong traditional friendship stands reaffirmed#VietNam@FMPhamBinhMinh pic.twitter.com/6AV9mGwgfq— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 2, 2019
He also reiterated India's strong support in the fight against terrorism with Sri Lanka, which saw the country's worst terror attack on Easter Sunday.
An important neighbour, a valuable friend. Warm meeting with FM @MFA_SriLanka Tilak Marapana. Reiterated our strong support in the fight against terrorism pic.twitter.com/iuW58hG7Tb— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 2, 2019
Nine suicide bombers carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many high-end hotels, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians, in the country's deadliest violence since the brutal civil war ended in 2009.
The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) for the bombings.
He also had a cordial conversation with foreign minister of Timor Leste on the sidelines of the second day of 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers meet in Bangkok.
Cordial conversation with Timor Leste FM Dionisio da Costa Babo Soares. Agreed to step up engagement across all sectors. pic.twitter.com/J3eRLdK433— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 2, 2019
The foreign minister also held talks with his Mongolian counterpart Damdin Tsogtbaatar and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.
Working on advancing our comprehensive engagement with 'third neighbour' & Strategic Partner #Mongolia @TsogtbaatarD pic.twitter.com/nUTnsAW9dw— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 2, 2019
He also had a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen and highlighted India's "neighbourhood first" policy.
An excellent meeting with my Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen. Look forward to visiting Dhaka soon. Neighbourhood first! pic.twitter.com/8hbvHKuezn— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 2, 2019
Jaishankar on the first day of his visit addressed the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting and Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Ministerial Meeting and met 10 of his counterparts from countries like China, Japan, the UK, New Zealand and the European Union.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Price Reduced by Rs 1.6 Lakh, Over 150 Bookings Recieved
- Disha Patani Lands Her First Front Flip Post-injury And We Couldn't Be More Impressed
- WATCH: Crocodile Swimming in Flooded Residential Area of Vadodara Attacks Dog
- Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious Spin-off Hobbs and Shaw Leaked on YouTube
- Ronaldo Has Had a Greater Career Than Messi: Virat Kohli