india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19

File photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

File photo of Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"I have today tested #COVID positive with symptoms. Please get yourself screened if you were in my contact recently and take care,” Union minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked all those who came in contact with him to get themselves screened. “I have today tested #COVID positive with symptoms. Please get yourself screened if you were in my contact recently and take care,” he tweeted.

Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, is also the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 20, 2021, 14:58 IST