Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary Tests Positive for Covid-19; Undergoing Treatment in Jodhpur

The Union minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.

  • Last Updated: August 8, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jodhpur, he said.

"Following the test done last night after showing symptoms, the report for coronavirus has come out positive," Chaudhary tweeted. ''All friends who came in contact with me in the last few days should keep distance from their family members and get themselves tested," he said.

"There is fever with little breathing problem. I am taking treatment under the supervision of doctors in the hospital," he said in the tweet. The Union minister, who was on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Jaisalmer, had visited several places.

