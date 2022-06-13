Union Minister Rijiju Reaches Mongolia with Relics of Buddha, 'Message of Peace to the World'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday reached Mongolia for an 11-day exposition of four holy relics of Lord Buddha from India.

The relics were received at the Ulan Bataar International Airport by the H.E Ch Nomin, Culture Minister of Mongolia; Saranchimeg, MP/Chairperson of India Mongolia Friendship Group; Advisor to the President of Mongolia Khamba Nomun Khan and a large number of monks, among other dignitaries.

The relics will be displayed as part of celebrations of the Mongolian Buddh Purnima on Tuesday, a move that the government has said will “give a message of peace to the world”.

A video tweeted by Kiren Rijiju’s Office late on Sunday showed the Minister boarding an Indian Air Force plane from the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, accompanied by a 25-member delegation.

The relics were flown in a special IAF C 17 aircraft.

Left for #Mongolia with the ceremonial casket of Buddhist holy relics for an 11-day exposition on occasion of Mongolia’s Buddha Purnima on 14th June 2022. After Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji visited Mongolia in 2015, the bond between both countries has become very strong. pic.twitter.com/TsVQCOSr0C — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 13, 2022

Rijiju has visited Mongolia in the past and is seen and respected by the Buddhist leaders in Mongolia as a messenger of Buddhism from India.

“The teachings of Lord Buddha are relevant even in today’s time and will guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and prosperity,” the tweet read.

The relics were taken in the same climate control case as has been kept presently at the National Museum.

“The teachings of Lord Buddha are relevant even in today’s time and will guide humanity towards greater peace, harmony and prosperity.” – Hon’ble Union Minister for Law & Justice Sh. @KirenRijiju as he leads the delegation on a historic milestone in #India & #Mongolia relations. pic.twitter.com/aY9DFRSsZA — Office of Kiren Rijiju (@RijijuOffice) June 13, 2022

The Minister said the main Buddha statue in the Gandan Monastery was gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to the people of Mongolia and it has been installed in 2018.

In a landmark step for India-Mongolia relations,a 25-member Indian delegation led by Union Minister @KirenRijiju reached Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia with the holy relics of Lord Buddha. pic.twitter.com/hH9ubFM76m — PIB Culture (@PIBCulture) June 13, 2022

India and Mongolia have been bound by Democracy, Dharma and Development partnership. In order to emphasise the relevance of the Buddhist connect between the two countries, India decided to fly the relics of the Buddha to Mongolia for display.

The relics are considered sacred and rarely sent out of the country. Moreover, they are considered the spirit of the Buddha.

For Mongolia, a country with 53% Buddhist population, the arrival of the holy relics on Buddha Purnima is important.

The relics will be on display for 11 days in Ulan Bataar and people from across the country are expected to pay their obeisance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.