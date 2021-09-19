Union Minister Mandaviya E-inaugurates Addiction Treatment Facility Centres in Kashmir

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday e-inaugurated five addiction treatment facility (ATF) centres in Kashmir which would strengthen the existing drug de-addiction mechanism across the Valley, an official spokesman said. He said these ATFs — one each for Budgam, Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts — will strengthen the existing drug de-addiction mechanism across the valley as they will provide holistic and integrated treatment to drug addicts.

Giving a major fillip to upgrading integrated healthcare services in Kashmir, the minister e-inaugurated five ATF centres from Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare Baramulla, the spokesman said.

Mandaviya was on a two-day visit to Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, as part of the Union government’s public outreach programme which aimed to evoke public feedback at the grassroots level besides giving impetus to basic infrastructure by a series of new developmental projects.

The minister also presided over a ceremony where he felicitated COVID-19 warriors for the remarkable services which they rendered during the tough circumstances that emerged due to the outbreak of the pandemic, the spokesman said. Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya called Covid warriors the real gems of the country who worked tirelessly and selflessly for the well-being of the people.

Enlisting various initiatives taken to upgrade the basic infrastructure in health institutions, he said the current government is very keen to provide affordable and inclusive health and medicare services to people.

