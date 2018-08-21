GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's PA Commits Suicide

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2018, 3:09 PM IST
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 31-year-old man, working as a personal assistant (PA) to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, on Tuesday allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in south Delhi's Laxmibai Nagar, the police said.

Kundan Kumar was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared 'brought dead', said Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).

Police said they received a call at Sarogini Nagar police station about the incident at 2.25 am. When the crime team reached the spot, they learnt that the door was locked from inside. They inspected the spot and took photographs, he said. No suicide note has been found, said an officer. Kumar is survived by his wife Shivani and a six-month-old son, he said.

The body was handed over to his relatives after postmortem. Further investigation is underway, they said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
