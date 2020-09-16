Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Isolates Himself

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection and has isolated himself. He also appealed to those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my doctor. During the course of my check-up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," said the Union Minister of of Road Transport and Highways in a tweet, urging those who have come in contact with him to undergo tests.

Gadkari is the latest Union minister to have tested positive for the infection. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also contracted the virus, recovered recently and was discharged from AIIMS Delhi.

The news about Gadkari's infection came on the day when Lok Sabha MP from Tirupati, Balli Durga Prasad, died of Covid-19. The YSRCP leader, who was 64 years old, was undergoing treatment for coronavairus at a private hospital in Chennai.

Before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on September 14, 17 MPs tested positive for coronavirus in mandatory tests. As many as 12 MPs from the BJP, the most from any party in Lok Sabha, were found infected during the test followed by the YSR Congress's two MPs and one each of the DMK, the Shiv Sena and the RLP.

The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14 -- during a mandatory test for those attending this year's Monsoon Session which will end on October 1.