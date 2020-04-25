Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Undergoes Angioplasty, Says Aide
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health.
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari underwent angioplasty recently, said a close aide on Saturday. He underwent the procedure at a private hospital here on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda were among those who called Gadkari and inquired about his health, he said.
