Union Minister Piyush Goyal Appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
File photo of Piyush Goyal.
New Delhi: Union minster Piyush Goyal was Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Goyal, the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry in the Narendra Modi government, will be deputy to senior BJP leader Thawarchand Gehlot, the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Gehlot has been chosen as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal is currently a Rajya Sabha member from of Maharashtra. He was formerly the National Treasurer of the BJP.

The BJP has also decided to make Sanjay Jaiswal, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, its chief whip in the house. He will succeed Anurag Thakur, who has become a minister in the new Modi government.
