Union Minister Piyush Goyal Appointed Deputy Leader of House in Rajya Sabha
The two-time Rajya Sabha MP will be succeeding Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been elected to the Lok Sabha.
File photo of Piyush Goyal.
New Delhi: Union minster Piyush Goyal was Wednesday appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, sources said.
