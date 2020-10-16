Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says He Will Undergo Surgery to Remove Kidney Stone

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that he will be undergoing surgery to remove kidney stone. The BJP leader took to Twitter to inform people about it.

"I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon," he wrote.

Goyal was last week given additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ministry, a portfolio held by the late Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.