Union Minister Piyush Goyal Says Looking At Import Of Scotch Whiskey Into India From UK In Larger Measure

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal at an event on Tuesday said India is open to importing scotch whiskey into India from UK in a larger measure. He was speaking at the inaugural session of CII's India-UK Annual Conference.

"Bilaterally always simpler to engage, open to discussing import of scotch whisky into India from UK in a larger measure. Not that I drink scotch whisky but I want to put an end to spurious liquor being sold in India in the name of scotch whisky. As a bargain we are looking to create opportunities for our MSMEs, farmers, fishermen, handicrafts, textile industry, gems and jewellery industry" said Goyal.

"There are many industries which have huge potential to work with businesses in the UK where the UK is a net importer in a big way where India has the competitive and comparative advantage to be able to serve the UK's requirements," he added.

Goyal also said that the Centre had proposed to the UK that "we should start an engagement on FTA. It is the need of the hour. We should look at the preferential trade agreement so that we can demonstrate to the whole world sincerity and seriousness of UK-India engagement."

The UK certainly can benefit significantly from India's healthcare offerings. A lot of the doctors in UK's national health service are Indians, he further said.