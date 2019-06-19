Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Union Minister Prahlad Patel's Son Remanded in Police Custody in Attempt to Murder Case

Besides Prabal Patel, his cousin Monu Patel, who is the son former MP minister Jalam Singh Patel, is also an accused. He is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 19, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s Son Remanded in Police Custody in Attempt to Murder Case
File photo of Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel.
Bhopal: Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel’s son Prabal Patel (26) was remanded in police custody for a day by a local court here on Wednesday, while six others were sent to judicial custody in connection with an attack on a group of persons at Gotegaon town on Monday night that left at least three persons injured.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 365 (kidnapping with intent to wrongfully confine a person)

All the seven youths were arrested on Tuesday evening and produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ajay Singh Chauhan on Wednesday.

Besides Prabal, his cousin Monu Patel, who is the son former MP minister Jalam Singh Patel, is also an accused. He is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

On Monday night, the two victims, Himanshu Rathore and Rahul Rajput, who were returning from a function in Gotegaon, had an argument with Prabal and his associates after their vehicles collided. As the scuffle turned violent, Prabal and his friends took the youths to one of their friend Shivam Rai’s house and further assaulted them.

The victims, in their FIR, have alleged that Prabal even fired shots at them injuring one of them. Shivam’s father, Ishwar Rai, a home guard, was also injured while trying to separate the two warring groups. Rai suffered severe head injuries and his condition is stated to be critical.

State Home minister Bala Bachchan said that though Prabal was the son of a Union minister, law would take its own course, while denying any conspiracy charges against the state government.

Prahlad Patel, an old aide of senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, has been made Minister of State (Independent charge) of tourism and culture in the Narendra Modi Cabinet after winning the Damoh seat in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

Jalam Singh Patel has, however, claimed that his son Monu and nephew Prabal were not present at the crime spot.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
