Union Minister Rajnath Singh Chairs Group of Ministers on Reallocation of Central Govt Departments
Sources said that the meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and senior bureaucrats.
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of a group of ministers dealing with reallocation of central government departments following the creation of new Union ministries.
The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and senior bureaucrats, sources aware of the development said.
A government functionary explained that various departments have to report to the new ministries after the Centre decided to merge various ministries and split some to create new ones.
He said the GoM was created to fine tune the reallocation.
In 2017, the central government had merged the Ministries of Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation to form the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
Recently, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying were carved out of Agriculture Ministry.
A new 'Jal Shakti' Ministry, in which the erstwhile ministries of Water Resources and Drinking Water and Sanitation have been merged, has been formed.
