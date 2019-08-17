Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Union Minister Rajnath Singh Chairs Group of Ministers on Reallocation of Central Govt Departments

Sources said that the meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and senior bureaucrats.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Chairs Group of Ministers on Reallocation of Central Govt Departments
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Loading...

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting of a group of ministers dealing with reallocation of central government departments following the creation of new Union ministries.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh and senior bureaucrats, sources aware of the development said.

A government functionary explained that various departments have to report to the new ministries after the Centre decided to merge various ministries and split some to create new ones.

He said the GoM was created to fine tune the reallocation.

In 2017, the central government had merged the Ministries of Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation to form the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Recently, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying were carved out of Agriculture Ministry.

A new 'Jal Shakti' Ministry, in which the erstwhile ministries of Water Resources and Drinking Water and Sanitation have been merged, has been formed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram