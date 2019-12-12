Take the pledge to vote

Union Minister Rameswar Teli's House in Assam's Duliajan Attacked by Protesters over Citizenship Bill

Stones were pelted also at the house of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh. The anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
Union Minister Rameswar Teli's House in Assam's Duliajan Attacked by Protesters over Citizenship Bill
Protesters throw stones at police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)

Guwahati: The house of Union minister Rameswar Teli in Assam's Duliajan was attacked by anti-Citizenship Bill protesters on Wednesday night, officials said.

They said properties were damaged at the minister's house at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district, without giving further details. The Union minister of state for food processing industries represents Dibrugarh in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, stones were pelted at the house of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh. The anti-CAB protesters also vandalised the houses of BJP MLA Prasanta Phukan and party leader Subhash Dutta in the district, officials said.

The Army has been deployed in Guwahati, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Jorhat districts in Assam as the protests spread.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha cleared the Bill on Monday.

