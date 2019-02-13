Union Minister S S Ahluwalia Admitted to AIIMS with Breathing Problems

Union minister S S Ahluwalia was Wednesday admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathing problems, officials said.His condition is stable and a team of doctor is monitoring his condition, sources at the premier hospital said."Upon returning to Delhi after attending prime minister's rally at Jalpaiguri on February 8, the minister has been admitted to a hospital with high fever and flu-like symptoms. Today, after his condition worsened, he was shifted to the AIIMS for specialised treatment," an aide of the minister said.The Minister of State for Electronics and IT complained of breathing problems and restlessness, sources said.A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, they said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.