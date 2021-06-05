Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan Helps Dying Man On Meerut Highway Reach hospital

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Friday helped a man lying unconscious on the road near a toll plaza in Meerut reach the hospital. Balyan’s convoy was passing by when the Union Minister spotted a man lying on road and stopped to help the man.

Balyan then arranged an ambulance for the young man and sent him to Meerut Medical College. Balyan’s initiative was captured on camera and the video is going viral on social media.

According to information, Shyam Singh was trying to cross National Highway 58 in Meerut’s Modipuram. Unfortunately, Shyam was hit by a speeding car and got critically injured. The young man then pleaded for help but no one came to his rescue despite the presence of several bystanders there.

Sometime later, the convoy of the Union minister was passing by the same highway and when Balyan saw the condition of Shyam, he immediately dialed the toll plaza’s safety officer Maninder Vihan. Soon an ambulance arrived and took the injured man to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Shyam succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.

Police also arrived at the accident site, and are now trying to nab the car driver who hit Shyam. Authorities are also checking the nearby CCTV cameras to identify the vehicle and its owner.

Balyan is a Member of Parliament from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat and is the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries.

Last year, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat had also helped two men who met with an accident on a Rajasthan road. The BJP MP from Jodhpur was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency when he noticed the two men who were hit by a vehicle. The union minister arranged their transportation to the hospital.

