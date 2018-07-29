Union Min Satyapal Singh Has Answer For Producing Original Research, Says 'Minutely Observe Nature'

Minister of State Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh has emphasised on the need to “minutely observe the nature,” for original research. He was addressing the conference on Promoting Research and Innovation in Higher Education Institutes at AICTE on Saturday.Singh said, “We are not inventing technology, but simply copying the west. A 13-year-old boy in America invented a new technology on how to harness solar energy. He intensely and minutely observed the nature and found the answer in trees.”He said that scientists, like Newton and Einstein, discovered phenomenon in nature by observation and research. “Instead of copying, we should focus on observing the nature,” he said.He also suggested setting up of faculties to ‘observe nature.’Singh batted for having inter-institutional research. He was speaking at the concluding day of the three-day National Conference of Vice Chancellors and Directors Research and Innovation in Higher Education. The VCs of various universities reaffirmed their commitment to improve quality of teaching learning process and achieving the UGC Quality Mandate in Universities.A 10-point resolution was adopted unanimously on the concluding day of the 3-day Conference of vice-chancellors, which was chaired by the Minister of Human Resources Development, Prakash Javadekar.Pointing out at the challenges lying ahead of ‘preserving’ the Indian Knowledge Systems, he said, “Western media claims that Indian Yoga System is the copy of Western Gymnastics. Unless we counter them, this type of narrative will continue.”He expressed concern over the declining culture of reading books and relying more on internet for information. Satyapal Singh also said that market related skills were necessary to increase employability of the youth and the digital learning platforms can help provide more opportunities to students from backward areas.