Union Minister Says Free Hand Given to Security Forces to Fight Terrorists, Pakistan

Speaking at a function to mark the 81st Raising Day of CRPF here, the Union minister of state for home said the government would deal with all internal security problems firmly and lauded the role of the force in containing Maoist violence.

PTI

Updated:July 27, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
Union MInister Kishan Reddy inaugurated a blood donation camp & was shown a presentation on anti naxal operations by the CRPF. (Pic: Twitter)
Hyderabad: The NDA government has given a "free hand" to security forces to give a befitting reply to terrorists and Pakistan unlike in the past when India would be at the receiving end of their aggression, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

"You know about the recent Balakot strike, Pulwama attack. What was it earlier? We would be at the receiving end of Pakistan's aggression (woh maarne wala tha, hum maar khane wale the). Now security forces have been given a free hand under the NDA government, under the leadership of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi," he said.

Such "free hand" was not given earlier, he added.

The NDA government has decided to give a free hand to the security forces to maintain law and order and to protect the country from terrorists, Reddy said.

The killing of security personnel or citizens used to be mourned quietly earlier, he said.

"Earlier...(if) our jawans were killed, our citizens were killed, we used to go, light a candle, offer flowers (as tributes) and observe silence. Now the situation has changed. If our one jawan is killed, we will hit 10 jawans (of enemy)," Reddy said.

He urged Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers to see to it that there is "zero casualty" of its personnel.

The government is ready to provide modern equipment and training to the CRPF regardless of cost and "wherever it (equipment) is available," he said.

The government would take care of the welfare of security forces and their families, the minister said.

"Our government has taken a decision to take care of the health of para-military (forces), the police working in the states and health of all families. We are preparing programme for it in the days to come," Reddy said.

As symbolic respect to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack, 40 varieties of saplings were planted on this occasion.

Reddy praised the role of the CRPF in maintaining internal security while handling various challenges across the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern states, according to an official release.

The minister said the government will provide all kinds of technical gadgets, modern weaponry for the troops and also will look after all the welfare issues of the CRPF.

"The Union government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to curb all types of violence and bring development to the interior areas of the affected states," he said.

The CRPF personnel also played a role in providing security to the Amarnath Yatra, the holy shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir, and also Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, he said.

The CRPF has also played a role by being a part of UN Peace-keeping Force, he added.

He wished the CRPF personnel on the occasion of Raising Day.

He urged Telangana Police officers to have effective synergy and unified approach with all CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces), including CRPF.

